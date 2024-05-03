Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2746175
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: TMC leader Humayun's statement is not 'Vote Jihad'?

Sonam|Updated: May 03, 2024, 02:36 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Humayun Kabir is a leader of TMC. He is an MLA from Bharatpur seat of Murshidabad in Bengal and is also famous for his poisonous statements. Mamata Banerjee's MLA Humayun Kabir has threatened to drown Hindus in the Bhagirathi river in a public meeting. Why he's so upset? It is being said that the reason for this is a statement by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, which he gave while addressing a rally in Bengal on Tuesday.

All Videos

DNA: Will Rahul-Priyanka fight or not in Amethi-Rae Bareli?
Play Icon11:06
DNA: Will Rahul-Priyanka fight or not in Amethi-Rae Bareli?
DNA: What will children become in future after studying in such madrasas?
Play Icon06:25
DNA: What will children become in future after studying in such madrasas?
Baat Pate Ki : BJP replaces Brij Bhushan with son
Play Icon26:36
Baat Pate Ki : BJP replaces Brij Bhushan with son
Rajneeti: Who is Dinesh Pratap Singh, BJP's pick for Raebareli
Play Icon14:58
Rajneeti: Who is Dinesh Pratap Singh, BJP's pick for Raebareli
Taal Thok Ke : Pakistan ex-minister Fawad Chaudhary praises Rahul Gandhi
Play Icon47:54
Taal Thok Ke : Pakistan ex-minister Fawad Chaudhary praises Rahul Gandhi

Trending Videos

DNA: Will Rahul-Priyanka fight or not in Amethi-Rae Bareli?
play icon11:6
DNA: Will Rahul-Priyanka fight or not in Amethi-Rae Bareli?
DNA: What will children become in future after studying in such madrasas?
play icon6:25
DNA: What will children become in future after studying in such madrasas?
Baat Pate Ki : BJP replaces Brij Bhushan with son
play icon26:36
Baat Pate Ki : BJP replaces Brij Bhushan with son
Rajneeti: Who is Dinesh Pratap Singh, BJP's pick for Raebareli
play icon14:58
Rajneeti: Who is Dinesh Pratap Singh, BJP's pick for Raebareli
Taal Thok Ke : Pakistan ex-minister Fawad Chaudhary praises Rahul Gandhi
play icon47:54
Taal Thok Ke : Pakistan ex-minister Fawad Chaudhary praises Rahul Gandhi