DNA: What will children become in future after studying in such madrasas?

Sonam|Updated: May 03, 2024, 02:30 AM IST
In an illegal madrasa running in Lucknow, children were being taught how to become Hafiz. What benefit will he get from becoming Hafiz? How will we get heaven after death? Now many revelations have been made regarding Madrasa. This illegal Madrasa came to light when the people of the neighborhood became suspicious and complained about it to the CWC i.e. Child Welfare Committee.

