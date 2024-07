videoDetails

DNA: Unemployment in India

Sonam | Updated: Jul 18, 2024, 02:02 AM IST

Walk-in interviews were conducted for the job by Air India Airport Services Limited..The vacancy was for 2216 posts of Airport Loaders..The salary of which is 20 to 25 thousand rupees..To get this job, More than 25 thousand unemployed people came up. According to the report of Center for Monitoring Indian Economy, the unemployment rate reached 9.2 percent in June 2024.