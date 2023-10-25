videoDetails

DNA: UN's 'double standards' on Israel-Hamas war

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 11:20 PM IST

Israel has shown a mirror to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who is blaming Israel for the attacks on Gaza but is showing leniency towards Hamas, which is guilty of terrorist attacks on Israel. On the role of the United Nations in the Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian President Zelensky had said that liars sit in the United Nations and now in the Israel-Hamas war, the United Nations is trying to justify the wrongdoings of Hamas and speaking only on Israel's attacks. History is witness to the fact that due to this thinking, the United Nations has not been able to stop any war till date. During an address, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also raised questions on the role and intentions of the United Nations.