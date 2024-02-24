trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724689
DNA: UP Police Recruitment Exam Cancelled After Paper Leak

Feb 24, 2024
DNA: There is an atmosphere of happiness among the candidates after the cancellation of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Examination. The candidates were demanding cancellation of the constable recruitment examination. The candidates had started an agitation when the constable recruitment exam paper was leaked. Had come out to demonstrate on the streets. At the same time, politics also reached its peak. Meanwhile, today the Yogi government of UP, showing strictness against those who are playing with the future of the youth, has canceled this examination so that these youth get a chance to appear in the examination again.

