DNA: Victory parade of champions

Sonam | Updated: Jul 05, 2024, 02:00 AM IST

Team India Victory Parade Video: The Indian cricket team returned to the country after winning the T-20 World Cup. There was a flood of cricket fans in Mumbai today...the sea was calm but the waves of enthusiasm were at its peak on Marine Drive...because heroes of the champion cricket team had returned to the country...the victory parade of the champions took place on Marine Drive...in which the craze of the cricket fans was at the next level.