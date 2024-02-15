trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721779
DNA: Video analysis of 'Anti-Modi agenda' in Farmers' Protest

Sonam|Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 11:54 PM IST
Today is the third day when the farmers of Punjab are at Shambhu border. At present, a large number of police forces are present 24 hours on the borders of Delhi. We want to show you a viral video which questions the intentions of Farmers Movement 2.0. We do not make any claims regarding this video. Bharatiya Kisan Union President Jagjit Singh Dallewal is seen in this video. He claims that the purpose of 'Kisan Andolan 2.0' is to destroy the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

