DNA: Violence disrupted by-polls in West Bengal

Sonam|Updated: Jul 11, 2024, 02:38 AM IST
West Bengal Bypoll Violence 2024: Today there were by-elections on four assembly seats in Bengal and the news is that violence took place on all the four seats. There has been uproar during the by-elections in North 24 Parganas of West Bengal. The houses of BJP workers were attacked and vandalized by miscreants. According to eyewitnesses, about 35 miscreants reached their house early in the morning and threatened them and asked them to stay at home during voting.

