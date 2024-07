videoDetails

DNA: Viral Video from Jammu Kashmir on Muharram

Sonam | Updated: Jul 18, 2024, 02:00 AM IST

Today is Muharram. This festival is not about celebrating happiness or giving good wishes. Rather, this is a day to mourn and express sorrow. First of all we show you the picture from Srinagar. In these pictures you can see young people wearing black clothes and mourning. These people are mourning by remembering Hussain and his companions. This has been the real tradition of this festival.