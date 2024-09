videoDetails

DNA: Waqf Board Loses Land in Bhopal and UP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 02:06 AM IST

In recent developments, courts in both Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have ordered the recovery of government land taken over by the Waqf Board. In Bhopal, a 2700 sq. ft. land has been ordered to be recovered, while in UP’s Kaushambi, a 76-year-old legal battle ended with 96 bighas of land returned from Waqf’s possession.