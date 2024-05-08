Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2747598
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: War of Words over Lalu Yadav's Muslim Reservation Remark

Sonam|Updated: May 08, 2024, 12:18 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Till now the leaders of INDI alliance were avoiding speaking on Muslim reservation but today Lalu Prasad Yadav gave such a statement on this, due to which INDI alliance got into trouble. Lalu Prasad Yadav said in one of his statements that Muslims should get reservation. Many meanings are being derived from this statement given on the day of the third phase of voting.

All Videos

DNA: Shocking claim on Ram temple
Play Icon07:11
DNA: Shocking claim on Ram temple
DNA: Did Arvind Kejriwal receive funding from Khalistani groups?
Play Icon03:36
DNA: Did Arvind Kejriwal receive funding from Khalistani groups?
DNA: No relief for Arvind Kejriwal yet
Play Icon07:12
DNA: No relief for Arvind Kejriwal yet
DNA: Anti-India Pakistani journalists in America
Play Icon04:37
DNA: Anti-India Pakistani journalists in America
DNA: Who is winning in third phase?
Play Icon09:14
DNA: Who is winning in third phase?

Trending Videos

DNA: Shocking claim on Ram temple
play icon7:11
DNA: Shocking claim on Ram temple
DNA: Did Arvind Kejriwal receive funding from Khalistani groups?
play icon3:36
DNA: Did Arvind Kejriwal receive funding from Khalistani groups?
DNA: No relief for Arvind Kejriwal yet
play icon7:12
DNA: No relief for Arvind Kejriwal yet
DNA: Anti-India Pakistani journalists in America
play icon4:37
DNA: Anti-India Pakistani journalists in America
DNA: Who is winning in third phase?
play icon9:14
DNA: Who is winning in third phase?