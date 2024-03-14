NewsVideos
DNA: What are major causes of Kidney diseases?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 11:44 PM IST
Kidney diseases have increased rapidly in India. AIIMS report shows that about 10 percent people in India are suffering from kidney problems. Pain killers are the reason for kidney failure of 7% people. Kidney disease is also called the "silent disease" because its initial symptoms are often not visible. Most people ignore the early warning signs, and by the time they realize it, kidney damage has already occurred. According to the report of Indian Journal of Nephrology, every 5th youth of India is suffering from kidney disease.

