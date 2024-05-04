Advertisement
DNA: What did India explain to Pakistan in UN?

Sonam|Updated: May 04, 2024, 02:34 AM IST
India on Pakistan: Munir Akram raised the issue of terrorists becoming victims of unknown attackers in Pakistan and tried to blame India for this. On behalf of Pakistan, UN representative Munir Akram Khan raised the issue of CAA, Ram Mandir and Kashmir in the General Assembly.

