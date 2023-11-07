trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685519
DNA: What did the Supreme Court say on pollution?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 11:04 PM IST
Delhi NCR has become a gas chamber for the last few days. The poor air quality has broken many of its previous records. The situation is such that AQI is above 700 in many areas of Delhi. AQI continues to remain around 500 in many areas of Delhi NCR. The Supreme Court first asked tough questions to the state governments in the matter of stubble burning. The Supreme Court asked questions to the state government on the causes of pollution. The Supreme Court said that firecrackers should be banned and these instructions should be applicable to all the states of the country.
