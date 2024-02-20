trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723286
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?

Sonam|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 10:40 PM IST
It has been 12 days since the elections were held in Pakistan. But the problem of government formation is still stuck. Which party of Pakistan will form the government at the center and who will become the Prime Minister? This question is still unresolved. India did not show any interest in this election held in Pakistan. Whereas in the year 2018, when Imran Khan's party PTI formed the government, and Imran Khan became the Prime Minister. Then India congratulated Imran Khan. On Monday, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning held a press conference, during which journalists asked her questions on the elections held in Pakistan. In response to which Mao Ning congratulated Pakistanis for the clean and fair elections held in the country.

