trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724323
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: What is Open Book Exam?

Sonam|Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 11:44 PM IST
Follow Us
CBSE Open Book Exam: CBSE board examinations are going on. But meanwhile a big news has come regarding CBSE Exams. The news is that soon CBSE board exams will be open book. Open Book means examination by opening the book. This rule will be applicable to all CBSE students from class 9th to 12th.

All Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: AAP-Congress Parties set to seal poll pact for Delhi
Play Icon04:39
Lok Sabha Election 2024: AAP-Congress Parties set to seal poll pact for Delhi
Loksabha Election 2024: Congress-AAP seat sharing finally sealed?
Play Icon02:43
Loksabha Election 2024: Congress-AAP seat sharing finally sealed?
Mounted Gun System Unveiled By DRDO In Pune, Maharashtra
Play Icon01:11
Mounted Gun System Unveiled By DRDO In Pune, Maharashtra
Kerala Fire Breaks Out: KSRTC Bus Catches Fire in Kayamkulam, No Injuries Reported
Play Icon00:31
Kerala Fire Breaks Out: KSRTC Bus Catches Fire in Kayamkulam, No Injuries Reported
Sandeshkhali Protest: Residents Stage Demonstration In Bemojur Village Panchayat, West Bengal
Play Icon01:11
Sandeshkhali Protest: Residents Stage Demonstration In Bemojur Village Panchayat, West Bengal

Trending Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: AAP-Congress Parties set to seal poll pact for Delhi
play icon4:39
Lok Sabha Election 2024: AAP-Congress Parties set to seal poll pact for Delhi
Loksabha Election 2024: Congress-AAP seat sharing finally sealed?
play icon2:43
Loksabha Election 2024: Congress-AAP seat sharing finally sealed?
Mounted Gun System Unveiled By DRDO In Pune, Maharashtra
play icon1:11
Mounted Gun System Unveiled By DRDO In Pune, Maharashtra
Kerala Fire Breaks Out: KSRTC Bus Catches Fire in Kayamkulam, No Injuries Reported
play icon0:31
Kerala Fire Breaks Out: KSRTC Bus Catches Fire in Kayamkulam, No Injuries Reported
Sandeshkhali Protest: Residents Stage Demonstration In Bemojur Village Panchayat, West Bengal
play icon1:11
Sandeshkhali Protest: Residents Stage Demonstration In Bemojur Village Panchayat, West Bengal