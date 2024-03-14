NewsVideos
DNA: What is the benefit of 'One Country One Election'?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 11:54 PM IST
One Country, One Election: In the year 2014, BJP's manifesto also promised one country, one election. Now Modi government has intensified preparations to fulfill this promise. There can be one country, one election in the year 2029. Which has been recommended by the committee formed to consider one country, one election. The committee headed by former President Ramnath Kovind has submitted its report to President Murmu today. First of all let us understand what is one country, one election? Know whether there will be benefits or disadvantages by implementing the rule of 'one country one election' in India?

