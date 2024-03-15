NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 10:56 PM IST
Follow Us
America has expressed its opinion regarding the implementation of CAA law in India. In the briefing of the US State Department, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on the issue of CAA that America is concerned about the Citizenship Amendment Act in India. They are keeping a close eye on CAA implementation process. The Indian Foreign Ministry today reiterated on the issue of CAA that Citizenship Amendment Act is a law to give citizenship, not to take it away.

All Videos

DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?
Play Icon06:12
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds
Play Icon12:38
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds
TTK: Election Commission of India releases electoral bonds data
Play Icon39:16
TTK: Election Commission of India releases electoral bonds data
I.N.D.I.A alliance's setback in Bihar's opinion poll
Play Icon05:17
I.N.D.I.A alliance's setback in Bihar's opinion poll
ED arrests Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha
Play Icon03:40
ED arrests Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha

Trending Videos

DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?
play icon6:12
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds
play icon12:38
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds
TTK: Election Commission of India releases electoral bonds data
play icon39:16
TTK: Election Commission of India releases electoral bonds data
I.N.D.I.A alliance's setback in Bihar's opinion poll
play icon5:17
I.N.D.I.A alliance's setback in Bihar's opinion poll
ED arrests Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha
play icon3:40
ED arrests Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha