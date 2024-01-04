trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706232
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: What problem does I.N.D.I.A alliance have with Ram Mandir?

Sonam|Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 11:22 PM IST
Follow Us
The date of Pran Pratistha in Shri Ram temple is approaching, and objectionable statements from the leaders of INDI alliance regarding Shri Ram and Ram temple are increasing. NCP leader Jitendra Awhad has said something regarding Shri Ram, after which there has been an uproar in the politics of Maharashtra. He described Lord Shri Ram as a non-vegetarian. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav did not directly oppose the Pran Pratishtha program of Shri Ram Temple, instead he said that a hospital should be built instead of the temple.

All Videos

Dhirendra Shastri Exclusive Interview: Baba Bageshwar's reply to Owaisi on Ram Mandir
Play Icon26:47
Dhirendra Shastri Exclusive Interview: Baba Bageshwar's reply to Owaisi on Ram Mandir
Deshhit: Are We Headed for Another War?
Play Icon4:24
Deshhit: Are We Headed for Another War?
'Lord Ram was 'non-vegetarian', says NCP leader Jitendra Awhad
Play Icon42:19
'Lord Ram was 'non-vegetarian', says NCP leader Jitendra Awhad
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman Cuts Python Eggs Like A Potato, Sparks Internet Curiosity
Play Icon0:34
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman Cuts Python Eggs Like A Potato, Sparks Internet Curiosity
ED likely to arrest Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, claims Saurabh Bharadwaj
Play Icon6:8
ED likely to arrest Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, claims Saurabh Bharadwaj

Trending Videos

Dhirendra Shastri Exclusive Interview: Baba Bageshwar's reply to Owaisi on Ram Mandir
play icon26:47
Dhirendra Shastri Exclusive Interview: Baba Bageshwar's reply to Owaisi on Ram Mandir
Deshhit: Are We Headed for Another War?
play icon4:24
Deshhit: Are We Headed for Another War?
'Lord Ram was 'non-vegetarian', says NCP leader Jitendra Awhad
play icon42:19
'Lord Ram was 'non-vegetarian', says NCP leader Jitendra Awhad
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman Cuts Python Eggs Like A Potato, Sparks Internet Curiosity
play icon0:34
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman Cuts Python Eggs Like A Potato, Sparks Internet Curiosity
ED likely to arrest Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, claims Saurabh Bharadwaj
play icon6:8
ED likely to arrest Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, claims Saurabh Bharadwaj
DNA Video,Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,ram mandir nirman,ram mandir news,ram mandir construction update,ram mandir update,ayodhya ram mandir inauguration,ram mandir ayodhya,Ram Mandir construction,pm modi in ayodhya,Ayodhya Ram Mandir news,ayodhya ram mandir construction update,ram mandir ayodhya construction update,ayodhya ram mandir marg nirman,ram mandir ayodhya construction,pm modi ayodhya visit,PM Narendra Modi,Jitendra Awhad,india alliance on ram mandir,