DNA: What will happen if Hindus decrease in India?

Sonam|Updated: May 08, 2024, 11:54 PM IST
Hindus are decreasing within India itself. The share of Hindus in the population of India has reduced to 8 percent. On the other hand, the share of Muslims in the population has increased by 43.15 percent. This report has been released by the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council. This study is based on 167 countries. In 1950, the share of Hindus in India's population was 84.68 percent, which came down to 78.06 percent in 2015. That means the Hindu share in the population has decreased by 7.82 percent in these 65 years.

