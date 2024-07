videoDetails

DNA: What's happening in Bangladesh?

Sonam | Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 02:12 AM IST

Bangladesh Reservation Protests LIVE Udpates: There is an uproar in Bangladesh regarding reservation in government jobs. Violence is taking place all over the country regarding abolition of reservation, but the biggest impact is visible in Dhaka. So far, more than 300 people have been injured in this violence and news of the death of 7 students is also coming to the fore.