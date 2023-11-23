trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691640
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: When will the 41 workers be able to get out of the tunnel?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 11:58 PM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Breaking News: Prayers are being offered in the country for the workers trapped in Silkyara Tunnel. Everyone wants that 41 laborers should come out of the tunnel safely...it will be like getting a second life for these laborers. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh stood with folded hands near the temple of Baba Bokh Naag Devta near Tunnel. Dhami prayed to God that all the workers come out of the tunnel safely. Auger machine remains the lifeline in Silkyara Tunnel.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: Deep Fake is 'Atom Bomb' of AI!
Play Icon12:36
DNA: Deep Fake is 'Atom Bomb' of AI!
DNA: Another mysterious virus spreading in China
Play Icon10:29
DNA: Another mysterious virus spreading in China
Rajasthan Election 2023: Congress spokesperson makes huge statement on BJP
Play Icon43:4
Rajasthan Election 2023: Congress spokesperson makes huge statement on BJP
Deshhit: Indian Army killed LeT Terroristin Rajouri
Play Icon3:26
Deshhit: Indian Army killed LeT Terroristin Rajouri
Israel Hamas War: Airstrike on Hamas terrorists!
Play Icon6:13
Israel Hamas War: Airstrike on Hamas terrorists!

Trending Videos

DNA: Deep Fake is 'Atom Bomb' of AI!
play icon12:36
DNA: Deep Fake is 'Atom Bomb' of AI!
DNA: Another mysterious virus spreading in China
play icon10:29
DNA: Another mysterious virus spreading in China
Rajasthan Election 2023: Congress spokesperson makes huge statement on BJP
play icon43:4
Rajasthan Election 2023: Congress spokesperson makes huge statement on BJP
Deshhit: Indian Army killed LeT Terroristin Rajouri
play icon3:26
Deshhit: Indian Army killed LeT Terroristin Rajouri
Israel Hamas War: Airstrike on Hamas terrorists!
play icon6:13
Israel Hamas War: Airstrike on Hamas terrorists!
DNA Video,uttarkashi tunnel rescue,uttarkashi tunnel rescue,uttarkashi tunnel news,uttarkashi tunnel news today,tunnel collapse in uttarkashi,landslide in uttarkashi tunnel,uttarkashi tunnel news live,uttarkashi tunnel accident,uttarkashi tunnel collapse news,uttarkashi tunnel leakage,uttarakhand tunnel rescue,uttarkashi tunnel hadsa,uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation,Uttarkashi,Silkyara Tunnel,Breaking News,Hindi News,majdoor video,uttarkashi tunnel hindi news,