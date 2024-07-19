videoDetails

DNA: Who is Saddam Sardar?

Sonam | Updated: Jul 19, 2024, 03:10 AM IST

Recently, police had reached South 24 Parganas to arrest one such villain. The name of this villian is Saddam Sardar. He used to make and sell fake gold idols. He used to rob the people who came to buy the idol and run away. When the police arrived to arrest him, the women of his area opposed the police. Saddam's brother even opened fire on the police. But when police arrived in large numbers, Saddam escaped through a special tunnel built in his house. Although he was later arrested.