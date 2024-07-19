Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2767992
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Who is Saddam Sardar?

Sonam|Updated: Jul 19, 2024, 03:10 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Recently, police had reached South 24 Parganas to arrest one such villain. The name of this villian is Saddam Sardar. He used to make and sell fake gold idols. He used to rob the people who came to buy the idol and run away. When the police arrived to arrest him, the women of his area opposed the police. Saddam's brother even opened fire on the police. But when police arrived in large numbers, Saddam escaped through a special tunnel built in his house. Although he was later arrested.

All Videos

DNA: Ruckus before Kanwar Yatra
Play Icon06:12
DNA: Ruckus before Kanwar Yatra
Taal Thok Ke: UP Govt's 'Display Names' Rule Sparks Controversy
Play Icon49:12
Taal Thok Ke: UP Govt's 'Display Names' Rule Sparks Controversy
2 Terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Kupwara
Play Icon04:36
2 Terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Kupwara
Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derails In UP's Gonda
Play Icon03:40
Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derails In UP's Gonda
Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derails In UP's Gonda
Play Icon02:09
Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derails In UP's Gonda

Trending Videos

DNA: Ruckus before Kanwar Yatra
play icon6:12
DNA: Ruckus before Kanwar Yatra
Taal Thok Ke: UP Govt's 'Display Names' Rule Sparks Controversy
play icon49:12
Taal Thok Ke: UP Govt's 'Display Names' Rule Sparks Controversy
2 Terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Kupwara
play icon4:36
2 Terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Kupwara
Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derails In UP's Gonda
play icon3:40
Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derails In UP's Gonda
Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derails In UP's Gonda
play icon2:9
Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derails In UP's Gonda