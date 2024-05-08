Advertisement
DNA: Who is winning in third phase?

Sonam|Updated: May 08, 2024, 12:06 AM IST
Today in the third phase, more than half of the elections have been completed with voting on 93 seats. Today Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote a letter to all the opposition parties. If we sum up the essence of the three-page letter in one line, he wrote that - "BJP has got the Election Commission involved in vote scam in the first two rounds, we all will have to do something together.

