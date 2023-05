videoDetails

DNA: Why are most tombs being broken in Uttarakhand?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 16, 2023, 11:00 PM IST

Government bulldozers have run over 294 tombs built by occupying government land in Uttarakhand. So there 31 temples have also been demolished. Along with shrines and temples, notices have also been sent to 2 gurudwaras. Watch today's analysis in DNA on this serious issue.