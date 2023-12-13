trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698269
DNA: Why Congress silent on Dhiraj Sahu?

|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
Dhiraj Sahu 350 Crore IT Raid News: Dhiraj Sahu is a Congress MP. Therefore, questions will also be raised on the party as to where their MPs brought so much cash from. And what action is the party taking against him. Congress has sought answers from Dheeraj Sahu regarding the cash issue, but has not yet expelled him from the party. That's why BJP has called it corruption of Congress. Questions have been raised to Congress that their party's MPs are involved in corruption. Why are Congress leaders not giving any statement on that?

Michael Vaughan Warns Brendon McCullum And England Team For 'Bazball' Against Jadeja And Ashwin
Play Icon1:53
Michael Vaughan Warns Brendon McCullum And England Team For 'Bazball' Against Jadeja And Ashwin
DNA: What is reason for making Mohan Yadav the CM of Madhya Pradesh?
Play Icon6:37
DNA: What is reason for making Mohan Yadav the CM of Madhya Pradesh?
DNA: BJP's 'exercises of power' in 3 states before 2024 elections
Play Icon10:48
DNA: BJP's 'exercises of power' in 3 states before 2024 elections
DNA: Bhajan Lal Rajasthan New CM: Modi-Shah's 'CM Masterstroke'
Play Icon6:6
DNA: Bhajan Lal Rajasthan New CM: Modi-Shah's 'CM Masterstroke'
Why Did Vasundhara Raje Choose Bhajanlal's Parchi in Rajasthan?
Play Icon6:5
Why Did Vasundhara Raje Choose Bhajanlal's Parchi in Rajasthan?

