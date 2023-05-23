NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Why did Albanese say...Modi is the real BOSS?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 23, 2023, 11:26 PM IST
Prime Minister Modi addressed more than 20,000 Indians at Sydney's Arena Park today. Describing PM Modi as BOSS, Australian PM Albanese said that it is a matter of pride to share the stage with him. PM Modi from Australia glorified India in front of the world.

All Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Anti-Modi fair...or already played?
42:22
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Anti-Modi fair...or already played?
Pakistan's former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested again
0:25
Pakistan's former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested again
Big news from sources on the inauguration of the new Parliament House
4:26
Big news from sources on the inauguration of the new Parliament House
DNA: When Maharani Gayatri Devi of Jaipur was born in 1919
2:26
DNA: When Maharani Gayatri Devi of Jaipur was born in 1919
DNA: Countdown begins for Rs 2000 notes
11:13
DNA: Countdown begins for Rs 2000 notes

Trending Videos

42:22
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Anti-Modi fair...or already played?
0:25
Pakistan's former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested again
4:26
Big news from sources on the inauguration of the new Parliament House
2:26
DNA: When Maharani Gayatri Devi of Jaipur was born in 1919
11:13
DNA: Countdown begins for Rs 2000 notes
Dna videos,PM Modi Speech In Sydney Live,PM Modi Sydney visit,pm modi in sydney,modi in sydney,PM Modi Speech In Australia Live,pm modi in papua new guinea,indian pm visits sydney,sydney news,pm modi visits australia,Sydney,PM Modi Australia visit,Anthony Albanese,20K People Crowd Gathers For Modi Live,PM Modi in Sydney Live Updates,PM Modi in Brisbane,Modi live,PM Modi at diaspora event,Prime Minister Narendra Modi,Brisbane,Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena,