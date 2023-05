videoDetails

DNA: Why do people of India not take summer seriously?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 22, 2023, 11:42 PM IST

The rains in the month of May must have blossomed your mind. You must have been happy that there was some respite from the rain in the summer season! But now the heat has started showing its attitude. The temperature in the capital Delhi has reached 46 degrees.