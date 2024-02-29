videoDetails

DNA: Why does Congress sympathize with Pakistan?

| Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 11:52 PM IST

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav today said that he will fully support the law. He said this when CBI called him to Delhi to testify in the illegal mining case between 2012 and 2016. Akhilesh did not come to Delhi, but definitely said that he is present through video conferencing to answer whatever questions have to be asked. The second part of the news is that Akhilesh alleged that this CBI inquiry is a political conspiracy to defame him by implicating him in some investigation and make him lose in the elections. He described ED and CBI as agencies of BJP. But today there is a buzz due to Akhilesh Yadav's case that is the CBI season going to return?