DNA: Why is America saving Khalistani Pannu?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 12:08 AM IST
Nikhil Gupta has been made an accused in the case of conspiracy to murder Khalistani terrorist Pannu. Nikhil Gupta has been arrested from Czech Republic on June 30 in this case. Preparations are being made to bring him to America. America has also contacted India in this matter. Only after the charge sheet came, a high level committee was formed in India to investigate this matter.
