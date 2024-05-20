videoDetails

DNA: Why is Iran celebrating death of President Raisi?

Sonam | Updated: May 20, 2024, 11:42 PM IST

A total of 9 people, including Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister, died in the helicopter crash. Iran has been shocked by the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister. There are many cities within Iran where celebrations were held after Raisi's death. Not only Iran, but also the expatriates living in other countries celebrated Raisi's death. Why are people in Iran happy over the death of their country's President?