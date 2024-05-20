Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2751056
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Why is Iran celebrating death of President Raisi?

Sonam|Updated: May 20, 2024, 11:42 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A total of 9 people, including Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister, died in the helicopter crash. Iran has been shocked by the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister. There are many cities within Iran where celebrations were held after Raisi's death. Not only Iran, but also the expatriates living in other countries celebrated Raisi's death. Why are people in Iran happy over the death of their country's President?

All Videos

DNA: Canada's against New Conspiracy against India!
Play Icon05:52
DNA: Canada's against New Conspiracy against India!
DNA: How to Keep Your Car Cool In The Summer?
Play Icon04:11
DNA: How to Keep Your Car Cool In The Summer?
DNA: Murder Punishment - Just a Two Page Essay
Play Icon04:31
DNA: Murder Punishment - Just a Two Page Essay
Baat Pate Ki: Who is winning after the fifth phase of voting?
Play Icon15:52
Baat Pate Ki: Who is winning after the fifth phase of voting?
Rajneeti: Know voting percentage of Amethi RaeBareli?
Play Icon20:46
Rajneeti: Know voting percentage of Amethi RaeBareli?

Trending Videos

DNA: Canada's against New Conspiracy against India!
play icon5:52
DNA: Canada's against New Conspiracy against India!
DNA: How to Keep Your Car Cool In The Summer?
play icon4:11
DNA: How to Keep Your Car Cool In The Summer?
DNA: Murder Punishment - Just a Two Page Essay
play icon4:31
DNA: Murder Punishment - Just a Two Page Essay
Baat Pate Ki: Who is winning after the fifth phase of voting?
play icon15:52
Baat Pate Ki: Who is winning after the fifth phase of voting?
Rajneeti: Know voting percentage of Amethi RaeBareli?
play icon20:46
Rajneeti: Know voting percentage of Amethi RaeBareli?