DNA: Why is Martyr Captain Anshuman's wife silent on the controversy?

Sonam|Updated: Jul 13, 2024, 02:42 AM IST
Captain Anshuman Singh Parents Interview: Martyr Captain Anshuman was posthumously awarded Kirti Chakra at Rashtrapati Bhavan. His wife Smriti Singh and mother Madhu Singh received this honor from the President. But now Anshuman's parents have made a big accusation against Anshuman's wife i.e. their daughter-in-law. Martyr Anshuman's parents have said that their daughter-in-law Smriti Singh has left her in-laws' house and gone to her maternal home. Not only this, she has also taken away all the signs of her son along with his Kirti Chakra.

