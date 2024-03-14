NewsVideos
DNA: Why is there an uproar regarding Uttan Dargah?

Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 11:06 PM IST
Hazrat Syed Bale Shah Peer Dargah of Uttan is at a location which has a Mangrove forest on one side and is on the sea shore. That means the entire area behind the Dargah is forest and then there is open sea. This is what is troubling the people concerned with the country's security. Dargah Trust has been gradually occupying the forest land for the last several years. And the allegations being leveled against the Dargah have made this entire area sensitive. We have prepared a report on this issue. You should see this report.

