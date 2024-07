videoDetails

DNA: Why Jammu on terrorist target?

Sonam | Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 02:14 AM IST

Doda Jammu Kashmir Terror Attack: One after another terrorist attacks in Jammu are raising questions whether the base of terrorism has now shifted from Kashmir to Jammu?...Search operation is going on after the martyrdom of 4 soldiers in the encounter in Doda. It is feared that 2 to 3 terrorists are hiding somewhere in the forest of Doda. There are many old caves in the forest, maybe they came from there and are hiding there.