DNA: Why organ donation in India needs big reforms?

Sonam|Updated: May 06, 2024, 11:44 PM IST
DNA: World's biggest donation is organ donation. Someone's life can be saved by organ donation. Whenever you go to any hospital, you must have read about organ donation on banners and posters there. But are we all aware about organ donation? Probably not. Along with us, even big hospitals do not show seriousness regarding organ donation matters. Now, in view of the low rate of organ donation, the Central Government has expressed concern by issuing an advisory to all the states. National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization i.e. NOTTO has written a letter to all the states.

