DNA: Why silent on Chamba who called 'Love Jihad' as love?

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 11:16 PM IST
In Chamba, a Hindu youth 'Manohar' got the punishment of love in 7 pieces of his body. Manohar fell in love with a Muslim girl. After which the family of the Muslim girl killed Manohar. This was the first time that there was a situation of communal tension in any area of ​​Himachal Pradesh. Angry people burnt the house of the accused family, Section 144 has been imposed in the entire area.

