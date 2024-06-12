videoDetails

DNA: Why uproar over hijab again?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 02:58 AM IST

A teacher in a private law college in Kolkata suddenly started wearing hijab. When asked, she cited Islamic beliefs. Professor Sanjeeda Kader of this law college has been teaching students studying law for a long time. During this time, she kept coming to teach students in formal clothes like a professor. But suddenly after the end of Ramzan this year, she started coming to college wearing hijab. When the college administration raised objection, she resigned.