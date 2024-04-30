Advertisement
DNA: Why Uttarakhand is prone to forest fires?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 30, 2024, 03:02 AM IST
The fire is spreading so fast in the forests of Uttarakhand that the Air Force and NDRF have had to be deployed to extinguish the fire. Air Force helicopters have been deployed to extinguish the fire but the forests are continuously burning.

