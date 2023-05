videoDetails

DNA: Will BJP win with Bajrang Baan in Karnataka?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 03, 2023, 12:32 AM IST

Yesterday, BJP had released its manifesto regarding the Karnataka elections. Today Congress party has also released its manifesto. In the manifesto, Congress has promised that it will ban Bajrang Dal. After which PM Modi attacked the Congress and said that the Congress which had a problem with Ram earlier, now has a problem with Bajrang Bali as well.