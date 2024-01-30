trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715893
DNA: Will hijab be banned in Rajasthan?

Sonam|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 11:14 PM IST
Controversy erupts over girls coming to a school in Rajasthan wearing hijab. The controversy started when BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya had arrived at the annual function of Gangapol Girls School in Jaipur. Here he saw school girls in different uniforms. This means that some girls in the school were wearing hijab. He questioned the school principal regarding this. The uproar started from here.

