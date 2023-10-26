trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680049
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Relations between India and Canada have deteriorated to a great extent. Trudeau had accused India of the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, after which India showed strictness and gave a befitting reply. India can present many evidences against Canada in FATF. It is believed that not only Khalistani terrorists but also terrorists of other organizations are present in Canada. This means that somewhere Canada has become a safe haven for terrorists. And India is continuously telling this to the world.
