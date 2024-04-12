Advertisement
DNA: Will it be mandatory for children to also wear helmets?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 11:02 PM IST
When an accident like Mahendragarh happens, there is talk about the safety of school children...but how much safety are we giving to our own children? In Noida, parents were being grossly negligent regarding the safety of their children, while those in Delhi were being grossly negligent... here parents are coming as superman on two wheelers. Someone's child is sitting on the tank of the bike and someone's child is on the back seat...but here too the helmet is missing...and when asked there is only one answer...sorry.

