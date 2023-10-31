trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682597
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Will Marathas take reservation in Maharashtra?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 11:58 PM IST
Maratha Aarakshan Protest News: Manoj Jarange Patil, who is on hunger strike demanding Maratha reservation in Jalna, Maharashtra, comes from Beed district, who is leading the Maratha movement. Violent demonstrations took place in many districts of Maharashtra on Monday which continued even today. Buses and other vehicles were set on fire in many cities but the biggest question amidst all this is whether the Maratha population in Maharashtra should get the benefit of reservation?
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: Why do Marathas want reservation?
Play Icon11:36
DNA: Why do Marathas want reservation?
IT Minister Responds To ‘State-Sponsored Attack’, Probe Into Apple's Threat Alerts To Opposition MPs
Play Icon2:4
IT Minister Responds To ‘State-Sponsored Attack’, Probe Into Apple's Threat Alerts To Opposition MPs
Modi Action on Qatar Death Penalty: Will 'Saudi Model' stop the 8 Indian Death Penalty?
Play Icon22:24
Modi Action on Qatar Death Penalty: Will 'Saudi Model' stop the 8 Indian Death Penalty?
Apple on iPhone Hacking: Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP
Play Icon34:27
Apple on iPhone Hacking: Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP
Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Raman Singh on Zee Manch
Play Icon18:8
Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Raman Singh on Zee Manch

Trending Videos

DNA: Why do Marathas want reservation?
play icon11:36
DNA: Why do Marathas want reservation?
IT Minister Responds To ‘State-Sponsored Attack’, Probe Into Apple's Threat Alerts To Opposition MPs
play icon2:4
IT Minister Responds To ‘State-Sponsored Attack’, Probe Into Apple's Threat Alerts To Opposition MPs
Modi Action on Qatar Death Penalty: Will 'Saudi Model' stop the 8 Indian Death Penalty?
play icon22:24
Modi Action on Qatar Death Penalty: Will 'Saudi Model' stop the 8 Indian Death Penalty?
Apple on iPhone Hacking: Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP
play icon34:27
Apple on iPhone Hacking: Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP
Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Raman Singh on Zee Manch
play icon18:8
Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Raman Singh on Zee Manch
DNA Video,maratha aarakshan protest,Maratha reservation,Marathi News,maratha aarakshan,maratha aarakshan latest news,maratha aarakshan latest news today,live marathi news,maratha protest lathicharge,maratha reservation protest,maratha reservation news,maratha reservation latest news,maratha aarakshan morcha,Maratha protest,jarange patil maratha aarakshan,maratha hinsa ka video,marathaon ko arakshan kyon chahie,why maratha need reservation,maratha arakshan,