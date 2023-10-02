trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670096
DNA: Will real caste politics start now?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 10:58 PM IST
Bihar Caste Census: Bihar government has today made public the report of caste based census. While Nitish Kumar and his colleagues are considering this step as historic, PM Modi has strongly attacked the caste census. Today we will analyze the caste based census report. See in DNA, what will change due to caste census?
