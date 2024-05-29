videoDetails

DNA: Will 'Yogi factor' emerge as BJP's game changer in Purvanchal?

Sonam | Updated: May 29, 2024, 11:10 PM IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath was also in the battleground to establish dominance in Purvanchal. Yogi created an atmosphere in favor of BJP in Deoria, Kushinagar and Gorakhpur. And in his special style, he cornered the Samajwadi Party and the Congress on the Mughals. The most interesting campaign in Purvanchal today was from Ghazipur. From here, Paras Nath Rai is from BJP and Afzal Ansari is from Samajwadi Party. This seat is mainly known by the name of powerful leader and criminal Mukhtar Ansari.