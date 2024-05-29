Advertisement
DNA: Will 'Yogi factor' emerge as BJP's game changer in Purvanchal?

Sonam|Updated: May 29, 2024, 11:10 PM IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath was also in the battleground to establish dominance in Purvanchal. Yogi created an atmosphere in favor of BJP in Deoria, Kushinagar and Gorakhpur. And in his special style, he cornered the Samajwadi Party and the Congress on the Mughals. The most interesting campaign in Purvanchal today was from Ghazipur. From here, Paras Nath Rai is from BJP and Afzal Ansari is from Samajwadi Party. This seat is mainly known by the name of powerful leader and criminal Mukhtar Ansari.

Baat Pate Ki: Will Afghanistan attack Pakistan?
Play Icon32:55
Baat Pate Ki: Will Afghanistan attack Pakistan?
Rajneeti: Tejashwi Yadav compares CM Yogi to Kim Jong
Play Icon27:11
Rajneeti: Tejashwi Yadav compares CM Yogi to Kim Jong
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Erupts Over Tejashwi and Rahul Mutton Party
Play Icon43:42
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Erupts Over Tejashwi and Rahul Mutton Party
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Attacks BJP During Himachal Rally
Play Icon01:19
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Attacks BJP During Himachal Rally
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Attacks On Bengal Government
Play Icon01:46
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Attacks On Bengal Government

