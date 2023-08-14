trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649180
DNA: Women will also run roadways buses in UP

Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
This is the first time in the history of UP that a batch of 17 women drivers has been prepared... This is that flight of courage which has opened the path of progress for other daughters as well. Women are driving buses in many states of the country, but this will be the first time in UP when women will run UP Roadways buses.

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Partition cost Pakistan dearly?
play icon42:52
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Partition cost Pakistan dearly?
DNA: Another successful jump..Chandrayaan in fourth orbit
play icon4:46
DNA: Another successful jump..Chandrayaan in fourth orbit
DNA: This rain water...a sign of destruction!
play icon17:13
DNA: This rain water...a sign of destruction!
Who Is Rayees Mattoo? Hizbul Terrorist Javed Mattoo's Brother, Who Hoists Tricolour At His Home
play icon2:54
Who Is Rayees Mattoo? Hizbul Terrorist Javed Mattoo's Brother, Who Hoists Tricolour At His Home
The rain of death returned again in Himachal! a terrible deluge has come
play icon21:0
The rain of death returned again in Himachal! a terrible deluge has come

