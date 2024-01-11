trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708788
DNA: Zee News 'Operation D' Exposes Fake Medicine Syndicate

Sonam|Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 11:46 PM IST
News of raids by police and government agencies on the black trade of counterfeit medicines often make headlines. You must have seen breaking news of consignments of fake medicines being caught in almost every state of the country. When Zee News correspondents Abhishek Kumar and Shivank Mishra got an idea of ​​the market of fake medicines in India during their research, they started a mission to expose the traders of fake medicines... and then caught the fake medicines on the secret camera of Zee News.

