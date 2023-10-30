trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681957
Do Hamas or PFI has connection with Kerala Blast?

|Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 01:08 PM IST
Kerala Blast LIVE Updates: 3 people have died in the blast in Ernakulam, Kerala. An innocent 12 year old girl has died in this bomb blast. A person named Martin has given a big statement through social media regarding this blast. He has taken responsibility for this attack.
Congress raises questions on Andhra train accident
Play Icon2:4
Congress raises questions on Andhra train accident
Punit Goenka gets big relief from SEBI
Play Icon1:49
Punit Goenka gets big relief from SEBI
Supreme Court rejects Manish Sisodia Bail Plea
Play Icon0:59
Supreme Court rejects Manish Sisodia Bail Plea
Vaibhav Gehlot to appear before court in FEMA Case
Play Icon2:41
Vaibhav Gehlot to appear before court in FEMA Case
S Jaishankar makes huge statement on Navy officers return to India
Play Icon5:43
S Jaishankar makes huge statement on Navy officers return to India

