Dog suffocates in scorching car as careless pet owners enjoy tour of Taj Mahal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 05:51 PM IST
Taj Mahal recently became the location of a heart-wrenching incident. Tourists visiting the legendary monument left their dog locked in a car. Dog was locked in scorching heat, which unfortunately lead to the pet's death. A passersby noticed a dog locked inside a car with zero ventilation.
