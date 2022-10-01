NewsVideos

Dr. Satapathy conveys an interesting message on preventing heart diseases

|Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 01:36 PM IST
Timely detection of risk factors is a must.

All Videos

YouTube Vlogs and Instagram Reels will not allocate Delhi University seat... here’s why
YouTube Vlogs and Instagram Reels will not allocate Delhi University seat... here’s why
Twitter account of Government of Pakistan withheld in India
3:12
Twitter account of Government of Pakistan withheld in India
PM Modi interacts with students using 5G technology
4:26
PM Modi interacts with students using 5G technology
PM Modi launches 5G services in India at IMC 2022 in Delhi
7:11
 PM Modi launches 5G services in India at IMC 2022 in Delhi
Mallikarjun Kharge quits as Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition - Source
2:27
Mallikarjun Kharge quits as Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition - Source

Trending Videos

YouTube Vlogs and Instagram Reels will not allocate Delhi University seat... here’s why
3:12
Twitter account of Government of Pakistan withheld in India
4:26
PM Modi interacts with students using 5G technology
7:11
PM Modi launches 5G services in India at IMC 2022 in Delhi
2:27
Mallikarjun Kharge quits as Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition - Source
Heart-Care,